COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – With over 200 local elections being held in South Carolina on November 7, also known as Municipal Election Day, the State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting starts Monday.

Any voter can visit an early voting center during the early voting period and vote just like they would at their polling place on election day, according to a news release by the South Carolina Election Commission.

Early voting will begin October 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will end Friday, November 3. The polling sites will be closed on Sunday.

For the locations, voters are asked to contact their local elections office and present their photo identification when checking in to vote, according to the release.

Absentee voting allows qualified voters to cast a ballot by mail prior to Municipal Election Day.

Qualified voters include: people with disabilities, people aged 65 years and older, members of the Armed Forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them, people who have been admitted to a hospital as an emergency patient on the day of the election or within a four-day period before the election, people with employment obligations which prevent them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.

People attending a sick or physically disabled person which prevents them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day.

People confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial, people who will be absent from their county of residence during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 27, the release said.

To vote absentee, you must complete and return your absentee application and contact your local election office to be mailed an application. After you receive and vote your ballot, be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed. Anyone aged 18 or older can witness your signature and a notary is not necessary, according to the release.

Voters are asked to return their ballot by mail or personal delivery as soon as possible. Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 7. Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.

You must present Photo ID if returning an absentee ballot in person. For more information voters are asked to visit the website at scvotes.gov on how an immediate family member or authorized representative can assist you with requesting and returning your absentee ballot, according to the release.

Make sure you’re prepared to vote by visiting scvotes.gov to see who will be on your ballot by checking a copy of your sample ballot, track your absentee ballot, or find your election day polling place, according to the release.