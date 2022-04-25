NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You really will be dancin’ in September when legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire performs in North Charleston later this summer.

The group, which features a mix of jazz, R&B, soul, funk and more, celebrated its 50th anniversary in the entertainment business in 2020.

They are scheduled to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sept. 28.

Earth, Wind & Fire has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and earned nine Grammy Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement. In 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

Tickets for the North Charleston concert will go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.