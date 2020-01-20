Education overhaul bill set for debate in SC Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – South Carolina senators will return to the Statehouse this week with a long, complex education debate in front of them.
Senate leaders have said they will take as much time as needed to debate the education overhaul bill they have been working on for nearly a year.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree spent Wednesday and Thursday thoroughly explaining all 59 sections of the bill and answering questions.
Possible changes to the bill will be debated starting Tuesday.
Some Senate leaders said the debate could last a few weeks.
