PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed EF-1 tornadoes hit Pickens and Swain counties during storms on Friday.

One of the tornadoes hit about 4:15 p.m. in Pickens County with winds of 100 mph, the NWS said. It was on the ground for a little more than a half-mile

The worst damage was along Porter Road and East Preston McDaniel Road where Donnie Kelly lives.

“It sounded like a train coming through from right over there,” he said. “They come across through here and you see all of the limbs laying in the yard over there.”

Porters Chapel Methodist Church on East Preston McDaniel Road had its front porch ripped off during the storm.

In Swain County, a tornado with 95 mph winds touched down about 5 p.m. north of Bryson City. At three homes were damaged, including one that lost a large part of its roof. Trees in the nearby Deep Creek Campground were also damaged.

No injuries were reported in either tornado.

With the amount of severe weather happening in the area, the NWS said it’s a good time to think ahead.

“It’s really important for residents to know what to do when a warning is issued, know where to go, have a plan in place, have multiple ways to receive warnings,” said NWS meteorologist Trisha Palmer.