BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Operations are still ongoing to put out a large fire in Brunswick County that started Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the North Carolina Forest Service, as of Saturday morning, crews are still working to contain the Pulp Road Fire that remains at 11,500 acres.

Forestry officials and firefighters have been working on the north side of the fire and used backfiring operations off the existing road system, in conjunction with aerial ignition in the fire’s interior, to reduce the amount of unburned fuels in front of the fire, according to officials.

Those efforts have brought the fire’s northern edge to the Driving Creek Fire Scar, according to the post.

Firefighters will shift from the north side of the fire to the south side and will continue strategic firing operations to bring the fire’s edge closer to NC Highway 211, according to officials.

During these operations, to ensure the safety of firefighters and travelers, NC Highway 211 may potentially close mid-afternoon and, if closed, could remain closed until further notice, according to officials.

Residents and travelers are encouraged to allow extra travel time or plan alternate routes.

Early in the day, significant smoke is expected for communities in and around Supply and Southport and is expected to shift direction later in the day impacting Carolina Beach and Bolivia, according to the post.

