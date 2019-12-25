CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Charleston police say a pedestrian died after she was struck by an elderly driver in a church parking lot and pinned between the car and a wall.
WCSC says authorities were called to Blessed Sacrament Church Wednesday morning. Police told the news station that the death is under investigation and there were no immediate criminal charges.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston said in a statement the incident was especially devastating on Christmas Day. It called for prayers for the victim and her family and everyone else who was affected.
- Dancer born with one hand makes Radio City Rockettes history
- A woman in the Pee Dee gives back to uplift the spirits on Christmas eve
- Elderly driver fatally hits pedestrian in South Carolina church parking lot
- Florida police officer surprises mother of 7 with Christmas gifts for her family
- Photos: Grand Strand Medical welcomes holiday babies