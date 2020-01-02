Elderly SC man with dementia found dead in construction area

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A missing elderly man has been found dead in Berkeley County.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Goose Creek Police announced on Thursday the body 79-year-old Leonard Sparks was found in a construction area of the Cane Bay development.

Capt. Tom Hill with Goose Creek Police said Mr. Sparks passing appeared to be of natural causes and no foul play is suspected at this time.

“The Goose Creek Police Department has been in constant contact with the family and our hearts and prayers are with them during this tragedy,” he said.

Sparks reportedly went missing on Christmas Eve.

Police say he suffered from dementia and other medical issues.

LATEST HEADLINES: