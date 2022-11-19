COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64.

Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway and crossed into a ditch before hitting two culverts and several trees.

The vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash and even trapped a female driver.

“Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find the woman had received multiple traumatic injuries and had no signs of life,” officials said.

Fire rescue crews extricated the deceased woman from the vehicle before she was transported to the coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.