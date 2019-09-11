Republican Dan Bishop wins hotly contested NC 9th congressional district race

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Results are in for the re-do of North Carolina’s 9th congressional district race, following election fraud allegations during the 2018 election.

Just after 10 p.m. the Associated Press announced Republican Dan Bishop as the winner over Democrat Dan McCready.

Statewide results were very close. Click the link for the latest unofficial numbers.

Unofficial results from all precincts in Robeson County show McCready winning by fewer than 300 votes. McCready had 10,524 compared to Bishop, who collected 10,293 in Robeson County.

Unofficial results from all precincts in Scotland County show McCready picked up 3,644 votes, or 56.22% while Bishop collected 2,804 votes in the county, or 43.26%.

(L) Jeff Scott and (G) Allen Smith were also running.

Earlier this year, North Carolina election board officials decided a new election was needed, after the 2018 election was marked by potential election fraud. Results were never certified.

Election officials believe a political operative named Leslie McCrae Dowless, who was working for Republican Mark Harris at the time, hired people to collect mail-in ballots. That allowed votes to become vulnerable to being changed or discarded.

It is illegal in North Carolina to have anyone other than a voter or immediate family member handle a ballot.

Mark Harris announced in late February that he would not run in the re-do, citing health concerns.

The next day, Dowless was charged with obstruction and illegal ballot possession related to the 2018 and 2016 elections.

In July, a Wake County grand jury handed down indictments against others in connection to the 2018 election.

