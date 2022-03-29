DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Elton John is coming to the Lowcountry this summer as part of his farewell tour.

The music superstar added 11 new dates during the final run of his tour, including a stop at Credit One Stadium in late summer.

According to his official website, Elton John will play at the Daniel Island stadium on September 13 – tickets for the show go on sale through Ticketmaster on April 6th. Presale begins on April 4th.

He will make a stop at Colonial Life Area in Columbia next month.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.