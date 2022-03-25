SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash Friday afternoon in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, fire and EMS crews are responding to a plane crash report near Jethro Circle, that is in the Smithfield area.

The scene is off of Cleveland Road and only a few miles from Johnston Regional Airport. Caldwell said it happened “well off the roadway.”

Two people were on board when the crash happened and have been taken to the hospital. According to Caldwell, both were alert an conscious, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

Aerial view of the farmland surrounding where a small plane crashed in Smithfield on March 25, 2022. (Dave Hattman/CBS 17)

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will be the primary investigating agencies moving forward.