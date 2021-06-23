Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews are responding to a derailed train Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website said the train derailed near Norris Drive and Belgian Horse Lane around 1:45 p.m.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, no one was injured when 13 cars derailed along the Norfolk Southern railroad.

Officials said hazmat and fire crews are investigating but no major chemicals are involved.

Norfolk Southern said their crews are working to clean up the derailment.

The train was en route from Charlotte, North Carolina to Memphis, Tennessee when the incident occurred.

Norfolk Southern said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Traffic on Highway 93 between Liberty and Norris is being detoured.