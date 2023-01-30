HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening.

First responders were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger for an ATV accident with injuries.

“While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being well into the woods off of Carson Hill Lane,” said officials with Cainhoy Fire and Rescue.

Crews used utility terrain vehicles and one with four-wheel drive to reach the scene where they found an ATV that had overturned.

“Unfortunately, the operator of the ATV was pronounced dead on arrival,” officials said.

Fire crews were on the scene for several hours while they provided light and assistance in getting law enforcement to the crash site.

Crews cleared the scene at about 2:00 a.m.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.