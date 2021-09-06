‘Everybody calls me Momma’: South Carolina Waffle House employee leaves lasting impression on customers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at a Waffle House in Moncks Corner, who affectionately goes by the name Momma, is making a difference in people’s lives.

Miranda Sheltra stopped by the restaurant to have dinner with her family after soccer practice last week when they met Momma and were very impressed with her service.

“My youngest son is very outgoing, he doesn’t meet a stranger,” she said. “So, they just chitchatted, and she brought out these coloring books. She was like, ‘color me a picture so I can hang it on my refrigerator with the rest of them.’ I think she buys these coloring books herself.”

Beverly Jones is better known by the name on her tag, “Momma.” She’s been with the Moncks Corner Waffle House for many years. “Everybody calls me Momma; I was raised here; everybody knows me as Momma – either call me momma or auntie,” she said.

When it comes to the coloring books, Momma said, “I usually do that for the kids so they can (do something) while the foods getting ready, so their parents can enjoy their meal, too, and they just love it”

Miranda took some photos of her kids with Momma following their dinner last week and shared them in the Berkeley County Growth & Development Facebook group.

“That was an exceptional experience that made me post that, and I thought to myself, ‘I can’t be the only one person that has experienced this, so I’m gonna share it.”

The post has gone viral with more than 2,600 likes, 300 comments, and close to 430 shares.

Many people have been commenting on their similar experiences with Momma.

“I get all my blessings from God,” she said. “I don’t have a problem with that. It’s just like I said, my parents raised me to do unto others as you want others to do unto you. I treat people like I want to be treated.”

Miranda says Momma feels like family. “She feels like family. All waitresses, or most of them, are friendly, but she took it to a different level, and I can see why her name tag says Momma.”

Momma says it was just the way she was brought up. “That’s the way I was raised, honey. That’s the way I was raised. I don’t meet a stranger,” she said.

You can see the original post by clicking here.