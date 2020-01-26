Breaking News Alert
Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at Hartsville lounge

Ex-city parking supervisor in Georgia indicted on 70 counts of theft

State - Regional

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former city employee has been indicted on multiple theft charges related to incidents dating back to 2014.

Ashley Swindell, 43, was indicted on 70 counts of theft by taking this week. Swindell is accused of stealing money from the City of Savannah while serving as a parking supervisor for the Parking and Mobility Department.

The indictment alleges that Swindell stole more than $25,000 between Feb. 15, 2014 and May 25, 2018.

Swindell was fired and arrested in June 2018 after the City of Savannah reported her to the Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories