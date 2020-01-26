Ex-city parking supervisor in Georgia indicted on 70 counts of theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former city employee has been indicted on multiple theft charges related to incidents dating back to 2014.

Ashley Swindell, 43, was indicted on 70 counts of theft by taking this week. Swindell is accused of stealing money from the City of Savannah while serving as a parking supervisor for the Parking and Mobility Department.

The indictment alleges that Swindell stole more than $25,000 between Feb. 15, 2014 and May 25, 2018.

Swindell was fired and arrested in June 2018 after the City of Savannah reported her to the Savannah Police Department.