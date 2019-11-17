Ex-Cook Out worker refused North Carolina officer service because he was ‘rude’ in the past, she says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cook Out cashier who refused to serve a Roxboro police officer — leading to the firing of herself and a manager — is defending her actions.

Cook Out confirms that a cashier and the manager at the time were both fired as a result. Police said the cashier has filed a complaint against the officer involved.

“I’ve had problems with him in the past,” the former cashier said.

The former Cook Out cashier didn’t want to show her face or give her name out of fear of retaliation.

She said the officer she refused to serve on November 7 had been to Cook Out before.

“Absolutely, yes and he was very rude. He snatched money out of my hand. When I try to be nice he won’t say a word,” the former cashier said about an earlier experience.

That’s why she said she asked another cashier to take his order but the officer walked away.

The former cashier said she returned to work the following day only to learn she’d been fired.

“It’s humiliating. Like almost I knew… something that could be handled more maturely. I got fired for,” she said.

“The police department never asked corporate to terminate those employees. That was a decision corporate made,” Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said.

Hess identified the officer involved as Sergeant Kenneth Horton.

CBS 17 requested his employment history with the city. It showed he’s been with the department over 20 years and has had no disciplinary action in the last 10 years.

Hess also found a citation Horton gave the cashier for littering back in 2010.

“Sergeant Horton is an outstanding employee with the police department, has been here for 20 years, has two public commendations in his personnel file for professionalism,” Hess said.

Hess said the cashier filed a complaint against the officer after the incident at Cook Out. They investigated and determined it was unfounded.

“I hope you got what you wanted. I really do,” the former cashier said.

She said she’s worked at Cook Out for about a year and hopes to find a new job soon.