SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A former deputy has been charged with defrauding the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.

William Arthur Reynolds, 30, of Abbeville, is charged with obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

According to an arrest warrant, Reynolds received more than $2,000, but fewer than $10,000, through compensation for military leave between September 2021 and February 2022 despite never attending military training or reporting for his assigned duties at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on those days.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Reynolds was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday. The case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.