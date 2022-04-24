WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An ex-Raleigh police worker was jailed after he robbed a North Carolina Family Dollar at gunpoint and then returned the money, reports say.

The incident was reported last weekend at the Family Dollar on Castle Hayne Road just north of Wilmington, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The man “was hanging around the cash register” after he entered the store just after 1 p.m. April 16, a sheriff’s office news release said.

“The store clerk asked if she could help (him) with anything, (the suspect) pulled out a handgun from his pocket and demanded cash,” the news release said.

The man then walked out the door but soon came back into the store, deputies said. He put the stolen cash on the counter and said, “I can’t do this,” the news release said.

The suspect, Richard William Dunn, 63, was caught as he was getting into his car to leave the store, according to deputies.

WECT reported that Dunn worked for the Raleigh Police Department from 1983 to 2003. He was held on a $75,000 secure bond in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.