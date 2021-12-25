‘Explosive device’ used in attempted theft at ATM in South Carolina

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are investigating after someone reportedly used an explosive device Christmas morning to try to break into an ATM on Edisto Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 9 a.m. to Enterprise Bank of South Carolina at 804 Oyster Park after a report of an “attempted break-in” of an ATM. The sheriff’s office bomb squad was called to secure the scene.

Deputies said an unknown man used an “incendiary or explosive device” to access the ATM. It didn’t appear that anything was stolen, and there were no injuries, deputies said.

A description of the suspect has not been made available. The investigation is continuing.