‘Extraordinary’: NC man wins $100,000 after Walmart employee convinced him to buy ticket (WGHP)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck, of Rocky Mount, to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, resulting in a $100,000 win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said. “I told her, ‘If I win, I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”

Buck, a 62-year-old solutions architect, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his Power Play ticket. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I didn’t hit the jackpot, so I can’t buy her a car, but I’ll definitely bring her something,” he said.

Buck bought his $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

“I usually start playing when the jackpot goes over $500 million,” he said. “This win really is quite extraordinary.”

He said he didn’t know how to react when he realized he won.

“I kind of just walked around the house a little bit,” Buck said. “I was shaking.”

Buck’s win was one of 10 big wins for North Carolinians in the drawing, including one $1 million winner. Buck claimed his prize on Tuesday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

He said most of his winnings will boost his retirement.