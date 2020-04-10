FAA: Contact was lost with plane approaching SC airport, search continues

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are searching for a missing plane in South Carolina.

News13’s sister station WCBD reports the plane, which was supposed to land at Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport, went missing between 9-10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration says FAA air traffic controllers lost contact with “a light sport aircraft” as the plane was approaching the airport around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“They immediately issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT), which triggered a search for the aircraft,” the FAA also says.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon tells WCBD crews are now searching for the plane on foot and on ATVs.



No other information is available at this time.

