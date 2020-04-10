FAA: Contact was lost with plane approaching SC airport, search continues

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are searching for a missing plane in South Carolina.
News13’s sister station WCBD reports the plane, which was supposed to land at Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport, went missing between 9-10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration says FAA air traffic controllers lost contact with “a light sport aircraft” as the plane was approaching the airport around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
“They immediately issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT), which triggered a search for the aircraft,” the FAA also says.
Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon tells WCBD crews are now searching for the plane on foot and on ATVs.
WCBD has a news crew at the scene.
No other information is available at this time. Count on us for updates.
