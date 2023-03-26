JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a plane crash that happened Saturday afternoon in the Abbapoola Creek near Johns Island.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told WCBD that a Piper PA-28 crashed into the marsh at 12:50 p.m.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people, including boaters on the nearby Stono River, called law enforcement saying a small plane went down into pluff mud in the area of Legareville Road on Johns Island.

Several agencies responded to the scene, but the plane crash was only accessible by boat.

“The response by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the effort included patrol deputies and a Marine Patrol airboat. An incident command post was formed on James Island at the Sol Legare Boat Landing, which was closed for several hours during the recovery effort,” the sheriff’s office said.

One person was recovered from the crash site around 5:00 p.m.

“An extensive extrication began in the marsh. Initial reports indicated possibly two victims but after the extrication it was determined there was only one victim,” Chief Ryan Kunitzer with St. Johns Fire District later said in an update.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim when appropriate.

While some crews remained on the scene Saturday evening, most cleared the command post and boat landing around 6:00 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) responded to begin their investigation into the deadly crash.