FAA to award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to SC airports, including 2 in News13 area

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to airports in South Carolina, including two airports in the News13 area, a press release from the FAA said.
The Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach will receive $3.5 million for work on a taxiway, according to the release. The Marlboro County Jetport in Bennettsville will receive about $347,900 for work on an airport apron.
Other airports across the state that will receive the grants include:
- Aiken Regional Airport
- Barnwell Regional Airport
- Columbia Metropolitan Airport
- Jim Hamilton L.B. Owen Airport in Columbia
- Greenville Downtown Airport
- Greenwood County Airport
- Rock Hill – York County Airport in Rock Hill
- Oconee County Regional Aiport in Seneca
A total of 276 grants will be awarded to 264 airports in 44 states, D.C., and the Pacific Islands.