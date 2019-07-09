FAA to award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to SC airports, including 2 in News13 area

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to airports in South Carolina, including two airports in the News13 area, a press release from the FAA said.

The Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach will receive $3.5 million for work on a taxiway, according to the release. The Marlboro County Jetport in Bennettsville will receive about $347,900 for work on an airport apron.

Other airports across the state that will receive the grants include:

Aiken Regional Airport

Barnwell Regional Airport

Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Jim Hamilton L.B. Owen Airport in Columbia

Greenville Downtown Airport

Greenwood County Airport

Rock Hill – York County Airport in Rock Hill

Oconee County Regional Aiport in Seneca

A total of 276 grants will be awarded to 264 airports in 44 states, D.C., and the Pacific Islands.