FAA to award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to SC airports, including 2 in News13 area

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award nearly $11 million in infrastructure grants to airports in South Carolina, including two airports in the News13 area, a press release from the FAA said.

The Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach will receive $3.5 million for work on a taxiway, according to the release. The Marlboro County Jetport in Bennettsville will receive about $347,900 for work on an airport apron.

Other airports across the state that will receive the grants include:

  • Aiken Regional Airport
  • Barnwell Regional Airport
  • Columbia Metropolitan Airport
  • Jim Hamilton L.B. Owen Airport in Columbia
  • Greenville Downtown Airport
  • Greenwood County Airport
  • Rock Hill – York County Airport in Rock Hill
  • Oconee County Regional Aiport in Seneca

A total of 276 grants will be awarded to 264 airports in 44 states, D.C., and the Pacific Islands.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: