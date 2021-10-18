Family, friends mourn 5 teens killed in SUV crash in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five teenagers were killed over the weekend in an SUV crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the teens were traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone on Capital Boulevard when their car ran off the road and hit a concrete bridge near Fairview Road. The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

CBS 17 has learned that a 13-year-old, another 14-year-old, and two 17-year-olds were inside the car. The 13-year-old is an 8th-grader at Ligon Middle School.

Family members said 14-year-old Tymeer Dennis was among those killed. He was a freshman at Wake Forest High School. Now, his loved ones are trying to understand this tragedy.

“My mom had asked me where he was. I had looked on his phone and it said it was at the police station, before it died,” said Shakayla McGrady, Tymeer’s sister.

That’s how she knew something was wrong with her big brother.

“It was my closest brother. I couldn’t believe it,” added McGrady.

There’s just a year age difference between the two siblings. She was looking forward to spending her teenage years with him by her side.

“Him making me laugh. His smile. Everything,” McGrady said.

That smile is something Tymeer’s friends are missing too.

“He was a loving, caring boy,” said Zemoraa Smith-Taylor, Dennis’ friend.

A person driving on the road, after the crash, called 911 dispatchers to get help.

“It’s really smashed. I don’t know if anyone is inside. Oh gosh, they’re probably not alive,” the person told dispatchers. “It’s a silver car. It’s smoking really, really bad.”

Police said none of the five teens was wearing seatbelts.

“I put my seatbelt on now,” Smith-Taylor said.