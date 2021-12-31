Family of 5-year-old South Carolina boy killed in drive-by shooting begs for help finding his killer

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The parents of a 5-year-old boy shot and killed inside their home are reaching out for help to find a killer and lay their son to rest.

“I’m numb. I wake up in the morning and I’m shaking and I’m nauseous. And I am like this is a bad dream,” said Deanna Frazier, two days after the death of her son, DeAndre.

The boy’s father, Andraye Robinson, says he still can barely believe his son is gone.

“Always happy, laughing. He was a great kid. There’s not one particular thing I want to remember about him. I just wish he was here with me,” Robinson said.

The 5-year-old Deandre was playing inside the family home in the Wagon Branch community of Jasper County Tuesday night when shots rang out.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes a drive-by shooting occurred the residence.

“I heard a couple of shots and me reacting as a father I grabbed my son,” said Robinson. “At the moment, I didn’t know he was hit. I crawled out of the room, he was in my arms, bleeding out in my arms.”

The couple rushed DeAndre to a local fire station and then to the hospital. But Robinson says it was too late.

“When we got to the paramedic place, they said he had a strong pulse and everything,” the father explained. “By the time we got to the hospital, my son wasn’t here with me anymore.”

Now, the couple deep in mourning is working to remember the positive amidst this tragedy.





“We just celebrated Christmas, and I can still remember him excited and opening all his gifts,” Frazier smiled. “And he was so excited to go back to school after Christmas break because all he talked about was school, school, school.”

According to the Jasper County School District, DeAndre was a student at Ridgeland Elementary School. The district released the following statement on the tragedy:

The Jasper County School District extends our deepest condolences regarding the loss of one of our scholars, DeAndre’ Robinson, 5 years of age, whose life was shortened by a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the Wagon Branch area. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends. May the grace of God keep you during this tragic loss.

“He loved life. He loved school. He loved his parents,” said Frazier. “He loved just everything about breathing and I am not going to let one negative situation take away from his happy 5 years.”

DeAndre’s parents are asking for anyone who knows what happened to give investigators any information they may have.

“Turn yourself in, do the right thing, please, please,” Robinson begged.

“If you have any ounce of heart, please come forward and bring my son the justice he deserves so that his father and I and his family can have peace,” said a teary-eyed Frazier.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Frzier says it’s important to treat this little boy like the prince he was, even in death.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the shooting and urges anyone with information to call 843-726-7519, 843-726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.