Family of 7 displaced, dog dies in Fayetteville fire

Fire crews at the scene at the Grandview Drive fire Saturday night. Photo courtesy: Sam Blossom/Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of five children and two adults were displaced after a Saturday night fire that also killed their family dog, Fayetteville officials say.

The blaze was reported around 9:50 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Grandview Drive in the Southgate neighborhood, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials.

“The first unit on scene reported smoke showing from a single-story house,” the news release said. “The fire was brought under control by units on scene.”

The fire caused about $13,500 damage, fire officials estimated.

Fire crews were still at the scene around 11:30 p.m. while “completing overhaul and investigating,” the release said.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.