DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers.

It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel Island.

Jeff Highsmith, the brother of Melissa, traveled from Texas to find his sister.

“We’re going to have to do some grassroots campaign of knocking on doors — just talking to people — passing out flyers at grocery stores — anywhere my sister might frequent,” Jeff said.

Melissa Highsmith was abducted on Aug. 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time.

NCMEC said Melissa’s mother, a 22-year-old waitress at the time, put in a newspaper ad in Fort Worth, Texas looking for a babysitter before another woman answered the ad and agreed to meet with her. The other woman never showed up.

A tipster told NCMEC that Melissa may have been seen in the Daniel Island area.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).