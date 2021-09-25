Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide at South Carolina apartment complex

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Four people were killed and one person injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Aiken, South Carolina.

Aiken Public Safety officers were dispatched to The Boundary apartments on Silver Bluff Road about 1:27 a.m. Friday in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers heard another gunshot ring out from an apartment.

After securing the scene, they found four deceased victims inside the apartment. A fifth victim was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries. A sixth person was not hurt..

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and that those who died were a family of four, including the suspect who took his own life.

No names have been officially released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting Aiken Public Safety in the investigation. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information.