Family of Robeson County man killed by deputies to hold press conference with attorneys, seeking answers

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A family and their attorneys are holding a media briefing to seek answers in the death of a Robeson County man who was shot by police officers.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs, was shot and killed while he sat in his car outside of a relative’s home in January. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that when SWAT operators were trying to get Oxendine out of the vehicle, he pointed what appeared to be a gun toward operators.

“Initial reports stated that Oxendine pointed a gun at officers, however, attorneys say they now know that not to be factual,” the attorneys announced in a press release on Wednesday. They say the family is looking for answers.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations said crime scene agents recovered a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel in the vehicle that Oxendine was driving.

Attorneys also question inconsistencies in the timeline of events as described by law enforcement. Oxendine himself had made the precipitating 911 call in a distressed state. He had a previous history of mental illness. The full timeline as reported by the sheriff’s office can be found here.

“The legal team’s central question is simple,” the attorneys wrote, “How did a mental health call end up with Oxendine dead following 30 rounds of gunfire from law enforcement?”

Attorney Bakari Sellers, Attorney Chance Lynch and Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter will be joined by family members in Lumberton on Thursday, including a witness to the events that evening.

The lawyers say they have pressed authorities on the presence of body cam, and that “it is extremely troubling that none apparently exists.” Images from the scene of the shooting show the windshield of Oxendine’s P.T. Cruiser, where he was sitting when killed, riddled with bullets.

Attorneys will distribute copies of the mortuary report, describing the condition of Oxendine’s body following the shooting.

The SBI is investigating and all officers involved are on administrative leave.