Family of teen girl killed in Raleigh presents donation in her honor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The legacy of a teen killed in Raleigh will live long after her murder.

Veronica Baker’s family presented a check in her honor to the Masonic Home for Children in Oxford Saturday.

Fundraisers held on what would have been Baker’s 18th birthday raised $9,000 for the children’s home, according to Baker’s father, Jim Baker.

Baker’s parents marked her birthday last month with two memorial rides.

Baker and more than 100 people rode from the Dragon Slayers Motorcycle Club of Wake County clubhouse in Wendell to Raleigh and back. They donated money to Masonic Children’s Home in Oxford in exchange for lunch. Baker said his daughter took a special liking to the organization, and used to collect Beanie Babies for the children who live there.

“I know she’s in heaven and I know she’s at peace. I hope they are having a big party for her birthday,” said Baker’s mother, Laura.

Baker was shot and killed in a Raleigh Bojangles parking lot in August. Baker said his daughter defended herself in her last moments.

The Baker’s said their daughter leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and caring.

“She saw every single person as an individual. She saw the good in everybody,” Baker said. “She was everybody’s friend.” Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to Baker’s murder.