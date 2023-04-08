FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nine months after a woman was shot and killed by a Fayetteville police officer, her family is filing a federal lawsuit against the city, officers involved with the shooting and the police department.

An autopsy showed that 22-year-old Jada Johnson was shot 17 times from the back.

In the 36-page suit, Johnson’s family is seeking damages as a result of her death. Attorneys for the family said police violated Johnson’s civil rights when they shot her after she called for help during a mental health crisis.

Johnson was shot and killed in her grandparent’s home. Her grandfather, Richard Iwanski, along with his wife and Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

“You cannot believe that such a thing could happen in our lives and in this country,” Iwanski said Friday at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson was discharged from a hospital for mental health care on the morning of July 1, 2022. Attorneys said she called 911 later that night, fearing that her boyfriend was trying to kill her.

“This was a long night of de-escalating Jada,” said Xavier T. de Janon, an attorney with Johnson & Nicholson PLLC, the firm representing the family. “A long night of her being calm and robotic, passive — of her grandparents deescalating the situation.”

The lawsuit claims that Johnson was armed and threatened to kill herself. It also claims that Johnson lowered her gun and that while she was distracted, she was tackled and pinned down by police.

A North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation search warrant claimed an officer tried to disarm Johnson as she held a gun under her arm. Fayetteville police told CBS 17 there was a struggle leading up to the shooting — something Iwanski disputes.

An autopsy from the state examiner’s officer showed that Johnson was shot 17 times from behind. The lawsuit claims those gunshot wounds came from a single officer.

“What I saw was murder and escalation,” Iwanski said. “There was a total lack of humanity and compassion. Those officers, I’m asking you now, arrest them today for murdering our baby.”

The lawsuit accuses police of excessive force; wrongful death; and negligent hiring, training and supervision, among other things.

CBS17 reached out to the city and police department for a response but has not heard back.

Johnson’s family now calls on the mayor and city council to refuse paying the involved officers’ legal defense fees with public tax dollars.

“Say ‘we do not condone your behavior,”’ Iswanski said. “‘You violated our rules of conduct and we will not defend you.'”

SBI is still reviewing this case, even as the suit makes its way through the court system, They get involved any time an officer fires their weapon.

While the lawsuit could end up in a trial, there’s also the possibility that a judge could dismiss it.