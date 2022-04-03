GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The family of the 12-year-old student shot and killed at Tanglewood Middle School on Thursday has released details for a memorial service.

The service for Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson will be held Saturday at the Relentless Church, 635 Haywood Road, Greenville, family spokesman Bruce Wilson said. It will be open to the public starting at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

The family has set up a memorial fund in Jamari Jackson’s name at the Bank of Travelers Rest. Information is available at any of the bank’s locations.