Family shares photos of 2-year-old who accidentally shot, killed himself in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 2-year-old Corey Davis Jr. shared several photos with News 5 of the toddler who tragically lost his life on Thursday.
Mobile Police said Davis accidentally shot himself at the Red Roof Inn at I-65 and Dauphin.
The boy’s mother, Dynesha Harris, and her friend, Tony Fowler, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Investigators said the loaded gun was left in a place where Davis had easy access to it.
