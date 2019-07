LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – One person was killed after a car ran off the road hitting a tree near Lumberton.

According to Trooper Robbie Terry with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 74 near mile marker 202 at around 3:15 p.m. The driver went off the road, into a ditch and struck a tree, the car then caught fire.

The driver died and was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver’s name has not been released yet.

