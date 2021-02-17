Father charged after 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A father was charged after a one-year-old was killed Saturday in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 301 near the Raynham community, troopers said. A Ford Fusion was traveling south when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree before becoming submerged in a creek.

The child and the child’s father, Marlon Hunt, were taken to the hospital where the child died, troopers said.

Hunt — who was the driver — was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to troopers.