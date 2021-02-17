Father charged after 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash

State - Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A father was charged after a one-year-old was killed Saturday in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 301 near the Raynham community, troopers said. A Ford Fusion was traveling south when it ran off the side of the road and hit a tree before becoming submerged in a creek.

The child and the child’s father, Marlon Hunt, were taken to the hospital where the child died, troopers said.

Hunt — who was the driver — was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to troopers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories