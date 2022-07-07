RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is charged with killing his toddler and a 27-year-old Tuesday night at a Raleigh apartment complex.

The suspect, Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting of three people, killing a baby and Robert Thomas, 27.

A family member confirmed that Baez is the father of the 23-month-old who died.

A woman was also shot but is expected to be okay.

Natanael Ezequiel Baez (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Shanda Drive in Raleigh, police said.

A Raleigh Police Department source on scene confirmed that the Baez was taken to the hospital after fighting officers.

Baez appeared before a Wake County judge early Wednesday afternoon and will continue to be held without bond.

Neighbors in the area said they’ve heard fighting before, but never seen violence like this.

“A lot of domestic disputes to the point where I have almost called the police before but I’ve never seen any gun violence,” neighbor Drew Hopper said. “It’s really heartbreaking. I honestly couldn’t believe that this happened so close to home, literally across the street.”

A local pastor, Rev. Robert L. Hodges Sr., saw the news this morning and decided to come out and pray in the neighborhood.

“He’s taken the life of a 1-year-old child. One year old! Life hasn’t even started yet,” Hodges Sr. said. “I pray that God would give [the family] the comfort and the strength that they need to go through this difficult hour. I pray for the young man that did this shooting. Praying that he would somehow, someway, he’ll find it in his heart to ask God to forgive him for what he’s done.”