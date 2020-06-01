Father drowns at NC beach after trying to rescue wife, son in rip current

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — A 29-year-old father drowned Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his wife and son when they were swept away in a rip current off Topsail Beach, WECT reports.

Crews were called to the beach around 3 p.m., according to Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase.

A bystander pulled the three people from the water.

Gervase says witnesses reported seeing the son get swept up in the rip current first. His mother reportedly went in to help him.

Christopher Roberson, 29, then went into the water to help them both and began to struggle.

The bystander pulled Roberson from the water last after the child and woman.

Roberson was pronounced dead at the hospital after CPR was performed.