CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI Charlotte Field Office is sweetening the pot for anyone with information that could help find who is responsible for the recent electrical substation shootings in Moore and Randolph counties.

Anyone who offers up information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the shootings could get rewarded with up to $25,000, the FBI said in a Friday announcement. These rewards come after the $75,000 reward announcement from Governor Roy Cooper in the Moore County substation attack investigation.

The investigation into the Moore County substation shooting began on Dec. 3 after multiple shots were fired at two Duke Energy substations. The damage of the gunfire had far-reaching impacts, putting 45,000 customers in the dark. Some remained without power as long as five days.

The investigation into the Randolph County shooting began on Jan. 17 after multiple shots were fired at an EnergyUnited substation south of Thomasville.

As the investigations stand now, the FBI said the two shootings do not appear to be connected.

If you have any information that may help in finding the people responsible, here is how to get in touch with investigators:

Moore County investigation:

Moore County Sheriff contact: 910-947-4444

FBI contact: 1-800-CALLFBI or visit tips.fbi.gov

Randolph County investigation: