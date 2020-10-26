FBI Atlanta seeks public’s help locating GA man wanted for mail fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for mail fraud.

Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, has been charged with mail fraud and there is a warrant for his arrest.

FBI Atlanta says Burns, an Atlanta financial adviser, has not been seen since he left his home on Sept. 24, one day before he was supposed to turn over documents related to his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Burns is also under investigation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS-CI).

Burns conducted business through a number of entities, including Investus Advisers, LLC, Investus Financial, LLC, Dynamic Money and Peer Connect, LLC. The FBI believes that Burns has defrauded a number of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Burns. The vehicle he was driving was found abandoned in Dunwoody. Inside the vehicle were copies of three cashiers checks totaling over $78,000.

The FBI is also asking anyone who has done business with Burns, and feels that they may be victims, to report it to the FBI.

If you have any information about Burns’ location or if you think you were defrauded, call the FBI Atlanta field office at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.