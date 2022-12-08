SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.

According to CBS News, an individual opened fire Wednesday near a Duke Energy facility at Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.

According to multiple sources, the individual pulled up in a truck outside the facility at about 5:30 p.m. before opening fire, using what appeared to be a long gun and then speeding away.

Several Duke Energy employees witnessed the event, according to CBS News. No one was injured. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the truck.

“We are aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway,” a Duke Energy spokesperson told CBS News. “No individuals were harmed. There are no outages reported. There is no known property damage at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue.”

This shooting was just days after an attack, in which gunfire damaged two Duke Energy power substations in North Carolina.