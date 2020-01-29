FBI investigating laser strikes on airplanes approaching Sav/HHI airport

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is offering a reward for information relating to a series of laser strikes on airplanes coming into the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

The FBI said in a release that from November 2019 to January 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration reported three laser strikes on airplanes that were traced back to the same general area in Effingham County, about 10-15 miles northwest of SAV.

Laser strikes on aircraft threaten the lives of everyone on board. That's why #FBI Atlanta, in conjunction w Effingham Co. Sheriff, @FAANews and @fly_SAV is offering a reward for information about three recent strikes. Call FBI Atlanta with tips: 770-216-3000 pic.twitter.com/63jqbyvFCH — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) January 29, 2020

It is a federal felony to knowingly point a laser beam at an aircraft. When aimed at an aircraft, a beam of light from a handheld laser can travel more than a mile and illuminate a cockpit, disorienting or temporarily blinding pilots.

The FBI, in coordination with the FAA and Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000. Anyone who sees suspicious activity involving the use of lasers targeting planes is asked to call 911, a local police department or the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.