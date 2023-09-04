CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials are investigating a “potential criminal act” that happened on an American Airlines flight that left from Charlotte to Boston, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said American Airlines notified the police department about an incident that happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on Flight 1441.

An initial investigation revealed the alleged act happened mid-flight.

Federal authorities have taken over this investigation because crimes that happen mid-flight fall under federal jurisdiction.

The Charlotte FBI office confirmed that FBI Boston and Massachusetts State Police both responded to the incident.

American Airlines released the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte (CLT) to Boston (BOS) was met by law enforcement upon arrival. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.”