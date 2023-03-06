CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise ship that sails out of Charleston.

FBI investigators said the woman died during Carnival Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas. Medical staff and other crew members on the ship were made aware of an unresponsive passenger and immediately attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on the ship.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons. As such, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members responded to process the passenger’s room once the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4,” Kevin Wheeler of the FBI’s Columbia field office said.

Wheeler said the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the woman was found dead.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told News 2 that the FBI joined the Carnival Sunshine to conduct its investigation when the ship returned to port Saturday in Charleston.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” officials said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston, and we have no further comments.”

No other details were provided.