FBI searching for “Pink Lady” Bandit after North Carolina robbery

HAMLET, NC (WBTW) – The “Pink Lady” Bandit has struck again.

The FBI reports it believes the “Pink Lady” Bandit robbed BB&T in Hamlet, North Carolina on Friday.

She is wanted for three other bank robberies within the past week. They happened in Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina.

The “Pink Lady” Bandit earned her title by carrying a pink purse with her during her two robberies.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her arrest.

Officials urge anyone with this information to get in touch with law enforcement.