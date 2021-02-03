FBI seeks help in locating suspect in Fort Bragg double homicide

Timothy Dumas (left) and William Lavigne III (right) were both found dead on Fort Bragg last December. (Credit: FBI)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The FBI Charlotte Division is assisting the U.S. Army in locating a suspect wanted for a double murder that occurred at Fort Bragg back in December.

Timothy Dumas Sr., 44, and Master Sergeant William Lavigne III were both found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road on December 2, 2020.

The FBI said Lavigne’s pickup truck was found at the crime scene, however, a pickup truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location. Authorities said they are continuing to work to put together a timeline of events on that day.

The FBI says Dumas’ pickup truck was found abandoned at another location after the homicide occurred in December, 2020. (Credit: FBI)

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-672-6100.