FBI: South Carolina man traced to US Capitol during riot

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 12, 2021 (Nexstar)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a South Carolina man who authorities say was photographed storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

A complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court alleged Andrew Hatley drove to Washington from his home in South Carolina to attend protests against Congress’ formal certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory over President Donald Trump.

The FBI says it matched photos of Hatley with surveillance images from inside the Capitol. Authorities say they also tracked location data from Hatley’s phone to the federal building.

It’s unclear whether Hatley is in federal custody. He didn’t immediately return a request for comment.