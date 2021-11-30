Federal judge sides with AG Wilson, blocks vaccine mandate for health workers

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal judge sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and blocked a vaccine mandate for health workers, according to a news release.

Judge Terry A. Daughty in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana blocked the mandate. South Carolina is one of 14 states fighting to stop it.

Wilson said the lawsuit isn’t about vaccines but about the law.

“The Biden Administration has struck out in court yet again,” Wilson said in a statement. “That is because the President does not respect the rule of law but only the abuse of power.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster applauded the ruling on Twitter.

“Another Biden vaccine mandate has been stopped in its tracks by the court,” he said. “The rule of law must prevail. We will continue this fight until no South Carolinian has to choose between the vaccine and their job.”

While blocked, the government can’t force health workers to get vaccinated, but employers and hospitals can still require it on their own.

Read the full lawsuit here.