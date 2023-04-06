ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Pendleton man has been arrested after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he spent millions of investors’ dollars on luxury cars, six houses and more than $1 million in TikTok coin.

The SEC on Tuesday announced charges against Michael J. French and two companies controlled by him — MJF Holdings LLC and MJF Capital LLC — for allegedly defrauding investors and misappropriating millions in investors’ funds.

According to the SEC, French sold more than $20 million in high-yield promissory notes to more than 400 investors across the country. The SEC said French falsely told investors that the notes, which promised 12% returns for a one-year investment, were backed by a low-risk investment program, under which the note proceeds would be loaned to small businesses and/or invested in commercial loans on a fractional basis to produce returns.

He also promised not to take any payments until investors received their returns.

Those promises, the SEC said, were a sham.

Instead, French is accused of using $13.2 million in proceeds to make Ponzi payments to early investors and pay for luxury and classic cars, six houses, including one house for himself and one house for his parents, a performance coach, personal trainer, personal chef and to buy $1 million in TikTok “coins” which he gave to TikTok creators.

In 2022 French reportedly began selling the houses and cars he bought after he started defaulting on interest and principal payments and could not find more investors.

French was arrested in Fort Myers, Florida, on Feb. 28 on charges of aggravated stalking, intimidation and threatening a TikTok creator, whom he had previously given coins bought with investor money.

At the time of his arrest, French reportedly hadnumerous forged FBI documents falsely stating that he had been released from investigation.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to acting quickly to protect investors from those who violate the securities laws to enrich themselves at investors’ expense, and to preserve remaining investor assets to the greatest extent possible” said Nekia Hackworth Jones, regional director of the SEC’s Atlanta office. “As alleged in the complaint, Michael French swindled hundreds of investors out of over $20 million with promises of high-yield returns from a non-existent commercial loan investment business.”