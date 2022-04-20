LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting the mother of his child and injuring her mother, police said.

According to police, Jamazia Tillery, 23, went to an apartment in the 100 block of Little Drive in Halifax County early Tuesday where he shot and killed Montasisa Arrington, 21, and wounded her mother, who was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Police said Tillery’s daughter, who is approximately 2 years old, is safe and staying with family.

Police said Tillery, who is considered armed and dangerous, was already gone when officers arrived, and that Littleton police, North Carolina state police and the U.S. Marshals Service now have warrants out for his arrest.

Tillery is accused of felony murder; assault murder with intent to kill; discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling; and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police also confirmed that Tillery is a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-583-1991.