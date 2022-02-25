FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight between family members turned deadly Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting report along the 4600 block of Fen Court just after 6:15 p.m. The scene is near Cliffdale Road and Tradewinds Drive.

Police said they found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police said Perry Ferrington, 27, was killed in the shooting.

Claude Farrington, 73, remains hospitalized Friday, police said.

Claude James Farrington, 30, was arrested after being charged in the shooting.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held without bond.

Fayetteville police said there was an “altercation” between the family members inside the home on Fen Court that led up to the shooting.